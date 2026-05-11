Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM Shares Bought by Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,822 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 26,952 shares during the quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd's holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $29,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 119.7% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 134 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 125 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company's stock.

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Howmet Aerospace News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Howmet Aerospace this week:

Positive Sentiment: Howmet reported first-quarter revenue of $2.31 billion and adjusted EPS of $1.22, both above Wall Street estimates, with revenue up 19% year over year and record cash generation. Howmet Aerospace Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

Howmet reported first-quarter revenue of $2.31 billion and adjusted EPS of $1.22, both above Wall Street estimates, with revenue up 19% year over year and record cash generation. Positive Sentiment: The company raised full-year 2026 guidance, signaling confidence in demand and profitability; guidance now implies stronger EPS and revenue than analysts expected. Howmet Aerospace Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

The company raised full-year 2026 guidance, signaling confidence in demand and profitability; guidance now implies stronger EPS and revenue than analysts expected. Positive Sentiment: Several firms turned more optimistic on the stock, including BNP Paribas Exane, which reaffirmed an outperform rating and lifted its price target to $340 from $265, and Susquehanna and BTIG, which also raised targets. Analyst update via Benzinga

Several firms turned more optimistic on the stock, including BNP Paribas Exane, which reaffirmed an outperform rating and lifted its price target to $340 from $265, and Susquehanna and BTIG, which also raised targets. Positive Sentiment: Coverage highlighted a breakout in the shares after the earnings beat and upgraded outlook, reinforcing the view that demand is driving the company’s growth narrative. Howmet Aerospace scores breakout after demand-fueled beat, lifted guidance

Coverage highlighted a breakout in the shares after the earnings beat and upgraded outlook, reinforcing the view that demand is driving the company’s growth narrative. Neutral Sentiment: Howmet also completed the acquisition of Consolidated Aerospace Manufacturing, which expands its aerospace footprint and adds to its long-term growth story, though the immediate stock impact is less clear. Howmet Aerospace Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

Insider Activity at Howmet Aerospace

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,150 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.70, for a total value of $11,364,255.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 107,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,933,913.60. The trade was a 29.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 1,000 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 23,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,207,240. This trade represents a 4.02% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 0.1%

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $270.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $108.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.72 and a 1 year high of $280.74. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $245.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.56.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace's payout ratio is 11.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HWM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, January 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $281.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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