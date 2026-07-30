Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,728,447 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 177,533 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 2.68% of Howmet Aerospace worth $2,472,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company's stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter valued at about $399,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 31.0% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,180 shares of the company's stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter valued at about $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company's stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at Howmet Aerospace

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total value of $11,300,674.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 65,105 shares in the company, valued at $17,545,797.50. The trade was a 39.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HWM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, July 17th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $294.53.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $273.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.45 and a 52-week high of $295.28. The firm has a market cap of $109.37 billion, a PE ratio of 63.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company's 50 day moving average is $269.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.02.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 20.23%.The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. This is a positive change from Howmet Aerospace's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. Howmet Aerospace's dividend payout ratio is 11.14%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Howmet Aerospace, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Howmet Aerospace wasn't on the list.

While Howmet Aerospace currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here