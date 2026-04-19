Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM Shares Purchased by MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH

MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) by 288.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,258 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 5,389 shares during the period. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH's holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 12.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,367,438 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,445,712,000 after buying an additional 801,093 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,139,989 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,642,740,000 after buying an additional 664,595 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 140.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,073,305 shares of the company's stock valued at $210,615,000 after buying an additional 627,397 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 59.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,401,335 shares of the company's stock valued at $273,288,000 after buying an additional 521,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 116.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 917,241 shares of the company's stock valued at $179,990,000 after buying an additional 493,872 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Howmet Aerospace

In related news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 23,874 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,207,240. This represents a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,150 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.70, for a total transaction of $11,364,255.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 107,008 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,933,913.60. This trade represents a 29.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company's stock.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of HWM opened at $255.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $102.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.94, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.24. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $245.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.57. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.09 and a 1 year high of $267.31.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.110 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.350-4.550 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace's dividend payout ratio is presently 12.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HWM. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $283.00 to $271.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, February 13th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a "sector weight" rating on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $270.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $260.30.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HWM

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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