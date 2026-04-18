Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM Shares Sold by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,308 shares of the company's stock after selling 37,057 shares during the period. Howmet Aerospace accounts for about 1.1% of Moran Wealth Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Moran Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $36,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,139,989 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,642,740,000 after purchasing an additional 664,595 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,964,662 shares of the company's stock worth $3,525,206,000 after purchasing an additional 278,587 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,877,771 shares of the company's stock worth $2,134,545,000 after purchasing an additional 255,419 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,367,438 shares of the company's stock worth $1,445,712,000 after purchasing an additional 801,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,595,587 shares of the company's stock valued at $705,565,000 after buying an additional 147,523 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,150 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.70, for a total value of $11,364,255.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 107,008 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,933,913.60. This trade represents a 29.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 23,874 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,207,240. The trade was a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on HWM. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $283.00 to $271.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $280.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $260.30.

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Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $255.76 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.09 and a fifty-two week high of $267.31. The firm has a market cap of $102.49 billion, a PE ratio of 68.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.24. The business's fifty day moving average is $245.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 18.27%.The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Howmet Aerospace has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.110 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.350-4.550 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 6th. Howmet Aerospace's dividend payout ratio is presently 12.94%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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