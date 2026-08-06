H&R Block, Inc. $HRB Shares Bought by Amundi

Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB - Free Report) by 2,344.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,207 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 219,830 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned 0.18% of H&R Block worth $7,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in H&R Block during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in H&R Block during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in H&R Block by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 843 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 100.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 711 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Stephens started coverage on shares of H&R Block in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research downgraded shares of H&R Block from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of H&R Block from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, H&R Block has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $43.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on H&R Block

H&R Block Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE:HRB opened at $45.80 on Thursday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.16 and a 12 month high of $55.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.34.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.34 billion. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 211.62% and a net margin of 18.90%.The business's revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block NYSE: HRB is a leading provider of tax preparation services and software solutions, serving individual and small-business clients through a combination of retail offices, online platforms and mobile applications. The company offers assisted tax preparation at its network of retail offices, where clients work with trained tax professionals, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) software and online filing services designed to guide users through the complexities of federal and state tax returns.

Founded in 1955 by brothers Henry W.

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