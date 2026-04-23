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H&R Block, Inc. $HRB Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
H&R Block logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its position in H&R Block by 9.4% (sold 80,786 shares), leaving 776,309 shares valued at about $33.83 million, and institutional investors now own roughly 90.14% of the stock.
  • H&R Block beat quarterly estimates with EPS of ($1.84) vs. ($1.96) expected and revenue of $198.9M, and set FY2026 guidance of 4.85–5.00 EPS (analysts expect ~4.98 EPS).
  • The company pays a quarterly dividend of $0.42 (annualized yield ~5.3%), the stock trades near $31.49 (down 2.5%) with a market cap of ~$3.99B, and the Street’s consensus rating is Hold (consensus target $41) amid mixed analyst actions.
  • Five stocks we like better than H&R Block.

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB - Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 776,309 shares of the company's stock after selling 80,786 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.61% of H&R Block worth $33,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 134.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block in the third quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block in the third quarter worth $27,000. Abound Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 616 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block in the third quarter worth $35,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H&R Block Trading Down 2.5%

H&R Block stock opened at $31.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.66. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.16 and a 52 week high of $64.62.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.96) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $198.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.36 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 176.02% and a net margin of 16.19%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.73) earnings per share. H&R Block has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.850-5.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. H&R Block's payout ratio is 38.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HRB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on H&R Block from $48.00 to $32.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Barrington Research cut their price target on H&R Block from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised H&R Block from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on H&R Block

About H&R Block

(Free Report)

H&R Block NYSE: HRB is a leading provider of tax preparation services and software solutions, serving individual and small-business clients through a combination of retail offices, online platforms and mobile applications. The company offers assisted tax preparation at its network of retail offices, where clients work with trained tax professionals, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) software and online filing services designed to guide users through the complexities of federal and state tax returns.

Founded in 1955 by brothers Henry W.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for H&R Block (NYSE:HRB)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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