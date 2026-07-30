H&R Block, Inc. $HRB Stake Boosted by Lodge Hill Capital LLC

Lodge Hill Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB - Free Report) by 31.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,050,000 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the quarter. H&R Block makes up approximately 4.9% of Lodge Hill Capital LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Lodge Hill Capital LLC owned about 0.83% of H&R Block worth $33,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in H&R Block in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 711 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 836 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 843 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company's stock.

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H&R Block Stock Up 4.9%

NYSE HRB opened at $47.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.36. The company's 50 day moving average is $38.76 and its 200-day moving average is $35.52. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.16 and a 12-month high of $55.95.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.25. H&R Block had a net margin of 18.90% and a negative return on equity of 211.62%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.38 EPS. H&R Block's revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. H&R Block has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.100-5.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. H&R Block's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on HRB. Zacks Research lowered H&R Block from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings upgraded H&R Block from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on H&R Block in a research note on Tuesday. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HRB

Key Stories Impacting H&R Block

Here are the key news stories impacting H&R Block this week:

Positive Sentiment: HRB was highlighted among stocks making significant moves, reflecting continued market interest in the tax-preparation provider. Stocks making big moves yesterday

HRB was highlighted among stocks making significant moves, reflecting continued market interest in the tax-preparation provider. Positive Sentiment: Coverage has emphasized HRB’s strong performance, including a roughly 115% five-year gain, while some valuation analysis still views the shares as potentially below fair value. H&R Block stock looks below fair value H&R Block shares skyrocket

About H&R Block

H&R Block NYSE: HRB is a leading provider of tax preparation services and software solutions, serving individual and small-business clients through a combination of retail offices, online platforms and mobile applications. The company offers assisted tax preparation at its network of retail offices, where clients work with trained tax professionals, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) software and online filing services designed to guide users through the complexities of federal and state tax returns.

Founded in 1955 by brothers Henry W.

Further Reading

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