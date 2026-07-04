HS Management Partners LLC Has $6.77 Million Position in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

HS Management Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX - Free Report) by 58.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,583 shares of the coffee company's stock after selling 106,317 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for about 2.4% of HS Management Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. HS Management Partners LLC's holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 4.2% in the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 6,162 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 27.3% during the first quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 15,229 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 882,536 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $79,066,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 15,053 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 3,039 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They set an "underperform" rating on the stock. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "buy" rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group downgraded Starbucks from a "neutral" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $108.92.

View Our Latest Analysis on SBUX

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In related news, CEO Brady Brewer sold 2,229 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $233,621.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 81,559 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,548,198.79. This trade represents a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 57,653 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,053,565. The trade was a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 8,687 shares of company stock worth $863,707 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX opened at $104.27 on Friday. Starbucks Corporation has a twelve month low of $77.99 and a twelve month high of $108.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.97 and a 200-day moving average of $96.45. The stock has a market cap of $118.84 billion, a PE ratio of 78.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 29.24%. Starbucks's revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Starbucks's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 187.88%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks' core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

See Also

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