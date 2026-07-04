HS Management Partners LLC Trims Stake in Ralph Lauren Corporation $RL

HS Management Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL - Free Report) by 35.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,580 shares of the textile maker's stock after selling 14,185 shares during the period. Ralph Lauren makes up 3.1% of HS Management Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. HS Management Partners LLC's holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $8,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,425 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Polymer Capital Management US LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polymer Capital Management US LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 179 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company's stock.

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Ralph Lauren Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of RL stock opened at $398.18 on Friday. Ralph Lauren Corporation has a 52-week low of $273.04 and a 52-week high of $421.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $375.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $364.98.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The textile maker reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.28. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 11.60%.The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Corporation will post 18.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Ralph Lauren's previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Ralph Lauren's dividend payout ratio is 26.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RL shares. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Ralph Lauren from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $430.07.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ralph Lauren

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation NYSE: RL is a global designer, marketer and distributor of premium lifestyle products under the Ralph Lauren name and a portfolio of related brands. The company, founded by Ralph Lauren in 1967 and headquartered in New York City, has grown from a single line of men's neckties into a global lifestyle business that spans apparel, accessories and home goods.

Ralph Lauren's product assortment includes menswear, womenswear and childrenswear along with footwear, leather goods, eyewear, fragrances and home furnishings.

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