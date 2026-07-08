Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 100,893 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. $MTSI

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI - Free Report) by 5,004.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,909 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 100,893 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.14% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $17,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTSI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,225,100 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,237,515,000 after acquiring an additional 157,343 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,934,684 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $331,374,000 after acquiring an additional 136,262 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 11.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,494,736 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $186,080,000 after purchasing an additional 156,194 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267,103 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $217,073,000 after purchasing an additional 37,222 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,217,935 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $208,609,000 after purchasing an additional 70,167 shares during the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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MACOM Technology Solutions Trading Down 7.0%

MTSI opened at $304.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a PE ratio of 131.96, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $359.23 and a 200-day moving average of $272.04. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.16 and a 52 week high of $418.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $288.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.20 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 16.46%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.310-1.370 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on MTSI. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $240.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, April 10th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $335.00.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 15,828 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.75, for a total value of $5,789,091.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 38,389 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,040,776.75. The trade was a 29.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Charles R. Bland sold 800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $304,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,338 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,448,440. The trade was a 5.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,096 shares of company stock valued at $28,760,941. Insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions is a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance analog, microwave, millimeter-wave and photonic semiconductor solutions. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, switches, modulators, detectors and integrated circuits designed to optimize signal integrity, power management and data transmission. MACOM's offerings address both digital and optical domains, providing critical building blocks for next-generation communications infrastructure.

The company's solutions serve a diverse set of end markets, including wireless and wireline telecom, data centers, satellite communications, aerospace and defense, industrial and automotive applications.

Further Reading

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