Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 1,676,629 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 43.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,525,291 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after purchasing an additional 1,676,629 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for approximately 0.6% of Hsbc Holdings PLC's holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.19% of Oracle worth $1,081,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,336,031,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Oracle by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,137,126 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $5,874,070,000 after buying an additional 6,826,299 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 174,802,084 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $34,070,674,000 after buying an additional 5,841,584 shares during the period. Cardano Risk Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 882.3% in the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 4,991,010 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $972,798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 333.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,238,006 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $1,473,137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030,382 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $604,155.51. This represents a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Arete Research set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued a "mixed" rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $268.27.

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Oracle Stock Up 0.2%

Oracle stock opened at $184.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Oracle Corporation has a 1-year low of $134.57 and a 1-year high of $345.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.39. The company has a market cap of $531.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. Oracle had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 56.43%. The firm had revenue of $19.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

Oracle News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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