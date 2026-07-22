Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 20,996 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. $FDS

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS - Free Report) by 30.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,781 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 20,996 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.25% of FactSet Research Systems worth $19,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,727 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 27.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 972 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 188.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 98 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 58.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 15.6% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company's stock.

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FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

FDS stock opened at $246.87 on Wednesday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.00 and a 1-year high of $427.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.72. The business's 50-day moving average price is $238.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.34.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The business services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $622.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.91 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 23.21%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.27 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.250-17.750 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems's previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. FactSet Research Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on FDS shares. Weiss Ratings raised FactSet Research Systems from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of FactSet Research Systems from a "sell" rating to an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $253.00.

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About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc operates as a global provider of integrated financial data and analytics to the investment community. Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut, the company offers a unified platform that aggregates content from thousands of sources, delivering real-time and historical market data, company fundamentals, estimates, fixed-income information and proprietary analytics to portfolio managers, research analysts, investment bankers and risk officers.

The company's core products include the FactSet Workstation, an application offering customizable screening, charting, portfolio analysis and news; APIs and data feeds for seamless integration into proprietary systems; and cloud-based solutions for thematic research and quantitative strategies.

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