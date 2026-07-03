Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 25,259 Shares of Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX - Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 444,635 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 25,259 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.45% of Equinix worth $340,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its position in Equinix by 433.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 32 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 42 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 44 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 49 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Equinix

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 125 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,060.29, for a total transaction of $132,536.25. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,557 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,615,511.53. The trade was a 0.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,726 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,076.36, for a total transaction of $4,010,517.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,132 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,600,239.52. This trade represents a 37.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,539 shares of company stock worth $12,455,054. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equinix Stock Down 1.1%

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $1,002.02 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $720.62 and a 1 year high of $1,128.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.82 billion, a PE ratio of 69.34, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business's 50-day moving average is $1,075.27 and its 200 day moving average is $957.83.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $10.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.30 by $6.49. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 15.07%.Equinix's quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.67 EPS. Equinix has set its FY 2026 guidance at 42.310-43.110 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 38.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a $5.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $20.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Equinix's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Equinix from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $1,235.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Research lowered Equinix from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $1,109.00 to $1,130.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,153.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EQIX

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix's offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX - Free Report).

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