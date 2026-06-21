Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 51,151 Shares of ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,740,543 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 51,151 shares during the quarter. ExxonMobil makes up about 0.6% of Hsbc Holdings PLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.21% of ExxonMobil worth $1,051,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ExxonMobil during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ExxonMobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 456.1% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in ExxonMobil during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting ExxonMobil

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ExxonMobil Stock Performance

XOM opened at $137.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 12-month low of $105.53 and a 12-month high of $176.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.98 and a 200-day moving average of $143.22. The stock has a market cap of $571.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.16.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.The firm's revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. ExxonMobil's payout ratio is 69.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on ExxonMobil from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of ExxonMobil from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. BNP Paribas Exane set a $165.00 price target on shares of ExxonMobil and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of ExxonMobil in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ExxonMobil currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $165.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on XOM

About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

Further Reading

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