Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 525,207 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,988,192 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 525,207 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.26% of Procter & Gamble worth $859,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 165 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,315.4% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $160.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PG

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE PG opened at $150.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.80. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $137.62 and a 1 year high of $167.25. The firm has a market cap of $351.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $21.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th were given a dividend of $1.0885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.60%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading

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