Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR - Free Report) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,354,201 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 170,466 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.39% of Digital Realty Trust worth $209,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,260,359 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $8,394,620,000 after acquiring an additional 854,828 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 28,001,340 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $4,332,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276,073 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,402,995,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,649,053 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,219,256,000 after purchasing an additional 231,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,234,073 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,423,373,000 after purchasing an additional 197,180 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on DLR shares. Evercore raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $216.81.

View Our Latest Report on Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

DLR stock opened at $173.09 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $189.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.09. The firm has a market cap of $60.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.67, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.23 and a 1 year high of $208.14.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 21.73%.The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.950-8.050 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Digital Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.76%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: DLR is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty's offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty's product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

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