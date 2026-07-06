Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Holdings in Genuine Parts Company $GPC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC - Free Report) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 477,970 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after buying an additional 77,936 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.34% of Genuine Parts worth $58,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Strive Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. WPG Advisers LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 213.0% in the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 241 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motiv8 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on GPC. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a "strong-buy" rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $143.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GPC

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

NYSE:GPC opened at $133.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 309.85 and a beta of 0.63. Genuine Parts Company has a 12-month low of $90.78 and a 12-month high of $151.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.02. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 0.24%.The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $1.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Genuine Parts's dividend payout ratio is currently 988.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider James F. Howe sold 415 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.33, for a total transaction of $43,296.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,589 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,669,700.37. This trade represents a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company NYSE: GPC is a global distributor of automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and business products with a history dating back to 1928. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company operates a broad distribution network and retail presence serving repair shops, independent retailers, industrial customers and commercial accounts. Its business model centers on stocking and delivering a wide range of parts and supplies to support aftermarket and maintenance needs across multiple end markets.

Genuine Parts conducts its operations through several well-known operating groups and subsidiaries.

Further Reading

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