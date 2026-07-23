Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in MakeMyTrip Limited $MMYT

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT - Free Report) by 442.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 298,384 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 243,384 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.27% of MakeMyTrip worth $11,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the first quarter worth about $7,421,000. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,339,741 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $87,249,000 after buying an additional 914,402 shares in the last quarter. Arta Finance Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in MakeMyTrip by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Arta Finance Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,613 shares of the technology company's stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,228 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in MakeMyTrip by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,731 shares of the technology company's stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 416.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 677 shares of the technology company's stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.89% of the company's stock.

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MakeMyTrip Stock Down 8.6%

MMYT stock opened at $51.64 on Thursday. MakeMyTrip Limited has a twelve month low of $32.67 and a twelve month high of $104.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.56 and a beta of 0.98. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $49.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of MakeMyTrip from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Zacks Research raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of MakeMyTrip in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. HSBC began coverage on shares of MakeMyTrip in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $84.00 target price on shares of MakeMyTrip in a report on Saturday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MakeMyTrip currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $86.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Inc is an online travel company that provides a comprehensive suite of travel products and services through its website and mobile app platform. The company's offerings include air ticketing, hotel reservations, holiday packages, rail and bus ticket bookings, ancillary travel services such as travel insurance and visa assistance, and corporate travel management solutions. By leveraging technology-driven platforms, MakeMyTrip aims to deliver convenience, competitive pricing, and a seamless booking experience for both retail and business customers.

Founded in June 2000 by Deep Kalra, MakeMyTrip has grown to become one of India's leading travel technology firms.

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