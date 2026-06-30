Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. $STRL

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL - Free Report) by 315.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,162 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 4,679 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC's holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 62.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,131,751 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $261,129,000 after purchasing an additional 433,311 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 606,236 shares of the construction company's stock worth $205,926,000 after purchasing an additional 275,830 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 955,387 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $324,526,000 after buying an additional 219,477 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 364,830 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $123,925,000 after buying an additional 186,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 483,864 shares of the construction company's stock worth $164,359,000 after buying an additional 151,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Sterling Infrastructure

In related news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.57, for a total value of $24,878,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 290,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,590,359.01. This represents a 14.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $888.00, for a total value of $2,220,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 28,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,985,656. This trade represents a 8.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STRL. Oppenheimer started coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $950.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Sterling Infrastructure from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Argus initiated coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a "buy" rating and a $510.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research raised Sterling Infrastructure from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $720.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of STRL stock opened at $813.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.81. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.07 and a 52 week high of $1,005.68. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $769.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $518.26.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.29 by $1.30. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 35.64%. The firm had revenue of $825.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Sterling Infrastructure has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.400-19.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Sterling Infrastructure Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc NASDAQ: STRL is a diversified manufacturer and distributor of essential infrastructure products serving municipal, utility and industrial customers across North America. Through its network of wholly owned subsidiaries, the company designs, engineers and produces a wide range of cast and fabricated solutions tailored to the needs of the waterworks, natural gas, telecommunications, electric, traffic safety and parks & recreation markets.

The company's product portfolio encompasses ductile iron and composite fittings, valve boxes, manhole frames and covers, water and gas meter sets, street light poles and mounting accessories, traffic sign posts with breakaway systems, bollards and related system components.

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