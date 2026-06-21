Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE - Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,826,838 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 416,972 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.59% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $187,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $901,751,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $433,537,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $416,900,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,969,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth $144,468,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CFO Marie Myers sold 93,583 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $2,808,425.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 204,754 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,144,667.54. The trade was a 31.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $3,975,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,687,329 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $44,714,218.50. The trade was a 8.16% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 702,402 shares of company stock worth $18,440,171 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.44% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $32.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $33.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $39.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $29.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $38.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $64.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $47.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company's 50-day moving average price is $36.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.51. The company has a market cap of $62.82 billion, a PE ratio of 44.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.42. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a fifty-two week low of $17.49 and a fifty-two week high of $64.25.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.78 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 11.91%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise's quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.930 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a $0.1425 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.27%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE's product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

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