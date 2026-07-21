Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 103,392 Shares of Encompass Health Corporation $EHC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC - Free Report) by 37.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 379,586 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 103,392 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.38% of Encompass Health worth $36,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Encompass Health by 21.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,470 shares of the company's stock worth $8,960,000 after purchasing an additional 15,677 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Encompass Health by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,197 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,338,000 after purchasing an additional 25,574 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 1st quarter worth $259,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 667.6% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the company's stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 7,671 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the second quarter valued at $588,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $153.00 to $140.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Leerink Partners set a $152.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Encompass Health from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Encompass Health from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $143.86.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EHC

Encompass Health Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE EHC opened at $112.40 on Tuesday. Encompass Health Corporation has a 52 week low of $92.77 and a 52 week high of $127.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.74.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. Encompass Health had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Encompass Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.890-6.110 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Encompass Health Corporation will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. Encompass Health's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Patrick William Tuer sold 682 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total transaction of $71,309.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 24,755 shares in the company, valued at $2,588,382.80. This represents a 2.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation is a leading provider of post‐acute healthcare services in the United States, operating a comprehensive network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals and home health and hospice agencies. Its inpatient rehabilitation hospitals offer intensive therapy programs for patients recovering from conditions such as stroke, brain injury, spinal cord injury, cardiac and pulmonary disorders, and orthopedic procedures. Through its home health segment, Encompass Health delivers skilled nursing, physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy to patients in the comfort of their homes, while its hospice services provide end‐of‐life care focused on symptom management and emotional support for patients and families.

Founded in 1984 as HealthSouth Corporation and rebranded as Encompass Health in 2018, the company has grown organically and through acquisitions to serve patients across more than 30 states.

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