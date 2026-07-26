Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 21,363 Shares of Elevra Lithium Limited - Sponsored ADR $ELVR

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Elevra Lithium Limited - Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ELVR - Free Report) by 70.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,604 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 21,363 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.30% of Elevra Lithium worth $3,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevra Lithium during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Elevra Lithium by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,563 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 4,433 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevra Lithium during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Elevra Lithium in the fourth quarter worth $309,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Elevra Lithium by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 53,018 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 8,004 shares in the last quarter.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Elevra Lithium in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold".

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Elevra Lithium Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ELVR opened at $54.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Elevra Lithium Limited - Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $102.80. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $75.38.

About Elevra Lithium

Elevra Lithium Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral assets in Australia and Canada. The company explores for lithium, graphite, and gold deposits. Its flagship property includes the North American Lithium project that consists of 41 claims and one mining lease covering an area of approximately 1,493 hectares located in Quebec, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sayona Mining Limited and changed its name to Elevra Lithium Limited in August 2025.

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