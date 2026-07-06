Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 4,847 Shares of Vulcan Materials Company $VMC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC - Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223,520 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 4,847 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.17% of Vulcan Materials worth $63,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VMC. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL now owns 3,712 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Composition Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Composition Wealth LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the construction company's stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the construction company's stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,331 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Vulcan Materials

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,212 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.29, for a total value of $646,545.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 8,716 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,547,599.64. This trade represents a 20.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Vulcan Materials from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a "market perform" rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $296.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $325.00 price target on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $326.54.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Shares of VMC stock opened at $303.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.59. Vulcan Materials Company has a one year low of $252.35 and a one year high of $331.09. The company's 50-day moving average is $286.49 and its 200 day moving average is $290.85.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.64 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Vulcan Materials Company will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Vulcan Materials's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.73%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company NYSE: VMC is a U.S.-based producer of construction materials that supplies the building and infrastructure markets. The company's primary products include construction aggregates such as crushed stone, sand and gravel, as well as asphalt mixes and ready-mixed concrete. These materials are used in a wide range of projects including highways, commercial and residential construction, and public infrastructure.

Vulcan operates an integrated network of quarries, asphalt plants and concrete facilities to produce and deliver materials to contractors, municipalities and private developers.

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