Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys New Stake in Globus Medical, Inc. $GMED

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,654 shares of the medical device company's stock, valued at approximately $2,254,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Globus Medical by 1,235.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,886,405 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $339,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595,339 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 15,317.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,373,260 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $294,519,000 after buying an additional 3,351,380 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 1,303.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,055,183 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $117,700,000 after buying an additional 1,908,795 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,411,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,922,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on GMED. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Globus Medical from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $105.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GMED

Globus Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GMED opened at $83.68 on Tuesday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.79 and a 1 year high of $101.40. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $83.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.37. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.20. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.92%.The firm had revenue of $759.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Globus Medical's revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Globus Medical has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globus Medical

In related news, Director David D. Davidar sold 25,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total value of $2,019,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 510,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,201,733. The trade was a 4.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 18.38% of the company's stock.

Globus Medical Profile

Globus Medical, Inc NYSE: GMED is a leading medical device company specializing in musculoskeletal solutions for spine and orthopaedic applications. Founded in 2003 by David C. Paul and headquartered in Audubon, Pennsylvania, the company develops, manufactures and markets implantable devices and surgical instruments designed to treat spinal disorders and promote bone healing. Its product portfolio encompasses solutions for minimally invasive and open surgical procedures, including interbody fusion devices, pedicle screw systems, and biologics used to enhance fusion outcomes.

In addition to its core spine business, Globus Medical has expanded into robotics and navigation systems to support precision and efficiency in the operating room.

Further Reading

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