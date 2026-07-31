Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys Shares of 16,300 Vishay Precision Group, Inc. $VPG

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock, valued at approximately $691,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.12% of Vishay Precision Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 937,553 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $30,049,000 after acquiring an additional 24,235 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Vishay Precision Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 342,135 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $9,614,000 after acquiring an additional 8,923 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 311,377 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $11,988,000 after acquiring an additional 170,307 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 311,226 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $11,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Vishay Precision Group in the fourth quarter worth about $9,822,000. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vishay Precision Group Stock Performance

Shares of VPG opened at $87.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.79, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.43. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.58 and a 52 week high of $151.78.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $84.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.08 million. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 1.85%. On average, analysts expect that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on VPG. Zacks Research downgraded Vishay Precision Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. B. Riley Financial increased their price objective on shares of Vishay Precision Group from $63.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Vishay Precision Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Vishay Precision Group from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Vishay Precision Group from $54.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vishay Precision Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $83.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group NYSE: VPG specializes in the design, manufacture and calibration of precision sensors, instrumentation and measurement systems used in a broad range of applications. Its product portfolio includes load cells, tension links, weighing modules, torque transducers, digital indicators and data acquisition systems. These solutions serve critical requirements for accuracy, reliability and repeatability in sectors such as industrial automation, test and measurement, medical devices, food and beverage processing, aerospace and defense.

The company traces its roots to the sensor and measurement division of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc, from which it was spun off as an independent public company in March 2016.

Further Reading

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