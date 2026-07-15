Go Pro
→ SPCX Warning - and Worst News for Stocks in 50 Years (From TradeSmith) (Ad)tc pixel

Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys Shares of 48,198 National Energy Services Reunited $NESR

Written by MarketBeat
July 15, 2026
National Energy Services Reunited logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • HSBC Holdings PLC opened a new position in National Energy Services Reunited, buying 48,198 shares valued at about $747,000 in the fourth quarter.
  • Several other institutions also boosted or added to their stakes, including Citadel Advisors, Boston Partners, Millennium Management, Geode Capital Management, and Alyeska Investment Group. Institutional investors and hedge funds now own 15.55% of NESR shares.
  • Analysts remain bullish on the stock: recent upgrades from Zacks, Piper Sandler, BTIG, Weiss Ratings, and UBS helped keep the consensus at a Buy, with an average target price of $29.71.
  • Interested in National Energy Services Reunited? Here are five stocks we like better.

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 48,198 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the third quarter valued at about $22,722,000. Boston Partners grew its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 155.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,953,328 shares of the company's stock worth $30,594,000 after buying an additional 1,189,035 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 1,482.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,237,585 shares of the company's stock worth $19,381,000 after buying an additional 1,159,372 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 2,227.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 815,209 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,908,000 after buying an additional 780,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in National Energy Services Reunited in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,208,000. 15.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Energy Services Reunited

In other news, Director Yousif Mohammed Ali Al-Nowais sold 1,919,594 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $51,445,119.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 229,198 shares in the company, valued at $6,142,506.40. This represents a 89.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 5,129,198 shares of company stock valued at $135,731,984 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.70% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on NESR. Zacks Research raised National Energy Services Reunited from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on National Energy Services Reunited from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a report on Friday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings upgraded National Energy Services Reunited from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on National Energy Services Reunited from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, National Energy Services Reunited presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $29.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NESR

National Energy Services Reunited Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of NESR opened at $29.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.83. National Energy Services Reunited has a 1-year low of $5.91 and a 1-year high of $30.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.31.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $404.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.87 million. National Energy Services Reunited had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 4.53%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that National Energy Services Reunited will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Energy Services Reunited Profile

(Free Report)

National Energy Services Reunited Corp NASDAQ: NESR is a publicly traded oilfield services company formed in 2021 through a business combination that brought together complementary drilling and production service providers. The company's mission is to deliver integrated solutions across the upstream oil and gas value chain, combining regional expertise with global operational standards.

NESR's service portfolio spans drilling, completion and production, offering products and capabilities such as cementing, coiled tubing, hydraulic fracturing, well stimulation, pumping services and intervention solutions.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in National Energy Services Reunited Right Now?

Before you consider National Energy Services Reunited, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and National Energy Services Reunited wasn't on the list.

While National Energy Services Reunited currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026 Cover
The 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026

Discover the 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026 and secure reliable income in uncertain markets. Download the report now to identify top dividend payers and avoid common yield traps.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
By Ryan Hasson | July 10, 2026
tc pixel
Trump's New Dollar
Trump's New Dollar
From Porter & Company (Ad)
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 10, 2026
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
By Chris Markoch | July 12, 2026
A Market Panic Just Discounted the AI Highway's Tollbooth
A Market Panic Just Discounted the AI Highway's Tollbooth
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 8, 2026
tc pixel
Trump ordered the Army to do this…
Trump ordered the Army to do this…
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
By Nathan Reiff | July 10, 2026
PriceSmart Stock Eyes $220 as Chile Expansion Fuels Growth
PriceSmart Stock Eyes $220 as Chile Expansion Fuels Growth
By Thomas Hughes | July 9, 2026

Recent Videos

Get READY. Earnings Season Is About to Get Volatile.
Get READY. Earnings Season Is About to Get Volatile.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Don’t Buy the Dip Until You Watch This
Don’t Buy the Dip Until You Watch This
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Small-Cap Boom: 3 Profitable Stocks Under $10 to Buy Now
Small-Cap Boom: 3 Profitable Stocks Under $10 to Buy Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines