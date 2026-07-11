Hsbc Holdings PLC Cuts Holdings in Ferrovial SE $FER

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER - Free Report) by 99.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,775 shares of the company's stock after selling 23,701,110 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC's holdings in Ferrovial were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferrovial by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 6,357 shares of the company's stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ferrovial by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the company's stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Ferrovial by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the company's stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in Ferrovial by 1.6% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,394 shares of the company's stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Ferrovial by 2.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,560 shares of the company's stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.28% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ferrovial to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Ferrovial from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.30 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $70.47.

View Our Latest Report on Ferrovial

Ferrovial Stock Performance

Shares of FER opened at $64.28 on Friday. Ferrovial SE has a 52-week low of $50.72 and a 52-week high of $74.79. The firm's fifty day moving average is $67.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Ferrovial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a $0.5578 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th.

Ferrovial Company Profile

Ferrovial, SA is a Spanish multinational infrastructure company headquartered in Madrid that develops, constructs, operates and maintains transport and urban infrastructure. Its core activities include the design and construction of large civil engineering projects, the development and operation of transport concessions such as toll roads and airports, and the provision of urban and industrial services and maintenance. The company typically operates through long-term concession and public-private partnership models, combining construction expertise with asset management and operations.

Within its operating model, Ferrovial's business spans construction contracting, concession management and services.

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