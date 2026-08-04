Hsbc Holdings PLC Decreases Position in Avantor, Inc. $AVTR

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR - Free Report) by 85.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,037 shares of the company's stock after selling 187,250 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC's holdings in Avantor were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVTR. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter worth about $268,584,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Avantor by 179.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,468,418 shares of the company's stock valued at $200,188,000 after acquiring an additional 11,216,565 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Avantor by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,178,716 shares of the company's stock worth $196,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,348 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Avantor by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,105,065 shares of the company's stock worth $173,104,000 after acquiring an additional 84,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,606,596 shares of the company's stock valued at $167,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.32 per share, for a total transaction of $83,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,200. This represents a 20.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AVTR shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Avantor from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Evercore set a $10.50 target price on Avantor in a report on Monday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Avantor in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Avantor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AVTR

Avantor Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $13.69 on Tuesday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $10.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $15.93. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.29, a PEG ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.89.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Avantor had a negative net margin of 8.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.92%. Avantor's revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Avantor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.800-0.830 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc NYSE: AVTR is a global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. The company delivers essential solutions that support research, development, production and safety applications. Its product portfolio spans from high-purity chemicals and reagents to biologics and cell culture media, as well as lab equipment, consumables and custom manufacturing services.

Avantor's offerings are organized across two primary segments.

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