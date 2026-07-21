Hsbc Holdings PLC Decreases Stake in CMS Energy Corporation $CMS

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its holdings in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS - Free Report) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 490,194 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 238,815 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.16% of CMS Energy worth $38,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMS. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CMS Energy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,323,167 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $92,529,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 877,487 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $61,363,000 after purchasing an additional 111,075 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,672,292 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,844,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,991 shares in the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $974,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 795,529 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $55,631,000 after purchasing an additional 164,930 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CMS Energy from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on CMS Energy from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen raised CMS Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, July 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $81.33.

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CMS Energy Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $72.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.84. CMS Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $68.64 and a 52-week high of $80.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.13 and a 200 day moving average of $74.62.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 12.55%.The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. CMS Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $222,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 67,111 shares in the company, valued at $4,987,018.41. The trade was a 4.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy NYSE: CMS is an energy company based in Jackson, Michigan, whose principal business is the regulated utility operations of its subsidiary, Consumers Energy. The company is primarily focused on providing electric and natural gas service to customers in Michigan, operating the generation, transmission and distribution infrastructure necessary to deliver energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Jackson, CMS Energy conducts its core activities within the state and is regulated by state utility authorities.

Through Consumers Energy and related subsidiaries, CMS Energy develops, owns and operates a portfolio of generation assets and delivers a range of customer-facing services, including electricity and natural gas supply, grid management, energy efficiency programs and demand-response offerings.

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