Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Holdings in Realty Income Corporation $O

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O - Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,975,859 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 464,550 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.43% of Realty Income worth $224,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of O. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,415,287 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $8,478,910,000 after acquiring an additional 684,949 shares during the period. Pensionfund PDN purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,434,000. Danske Bank A S increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 568,121 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $32,025,000 after purchasing an additional 95,773 shares during the period. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,766,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 13.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 927,469 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $56,381,000 after purchasing an additional 111,245 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of O stock opened at $60.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.58. Realty Income Corporation has a 12-month low of $55.86 and a 12-month high of $67.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Realty Income (NYSE:O - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 18.94%.The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Realty Income has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.410-4.440 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.271 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. This is an increase from Realty Income's previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Realty Income's dividend payout ratio is 266.39%.

Insider Activity at Realty Income

In other Realty Income news, insider Michelle Bushore sold 7,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $461,908.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 67,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,222,151.22. The trade was a 9.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Realty Income from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Realty Income from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $66.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on O

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income Corporation NYSE: O is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company's business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income's portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

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