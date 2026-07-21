Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. $BRX

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX - Free Report) by 44.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,185,473 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 362,241 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.39% of Brixmor Property Group worth $34,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 1,215.1% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,223 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Prosperity Bancshares Inc purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on BRX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $29.75 to $31.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $33.25.

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Brixmor Property Group Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of BRX opened at $32.39 on Tuesday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $32.80. The stock's 50-day moving average is $31.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.98.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $354.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.43 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 31.99%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Brixmor Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.340-2.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Brixmor Property Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.42%.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the ownership, management and development of open-air shopping centers across the United States. The company acquires and leases retail properties that feature everyday, necessity-based tenants such as grocery stores, discount retailers, and service providers. Brixmor's core strategy centers on generating stable, long-term income streams through tenant relationships and targeted property enhancements.

The company's main business activities include proactive leasing, property upkeep and capital improvement projects designed to maximize occupancy and tenant satisfaction.

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