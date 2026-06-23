Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Position in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 586,868 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 6,766 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.09% of Dell Technologies worth $74,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rossby Financial LCC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 968.4% during the 4th quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 203 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, WealthCollab LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company's stock.

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Dell Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Dell introduced the PowerEdge XE8812 server at ISC High Performance 2026, a new AI/HPC system built around NVIDIA Vera Rubin NVL4 architecture and designed to support up to 144 GPUs per rack. This strengthens Dell’s position in enterprise AI infrastructure and is likely helping sentiment. Article Title

Dell introduced the server at ISC High Performance 2026, a new AI/HPC system built around NVIDIA Vera Rubin NVL4 architecture and designed to support up to 144 GPUs per rack. This strengthens Dell’s position in enterprise AI infrastructure and is likely helping sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Investors are still reacting to Dell’s strong recent earnings update, which showed sharply higher revenue, large AI orders, and a record AI backlog. That gives the market more confidence that demand for Dell’s servers and related hardware remains robust. Article Title

Investors are still reacting to Dell’s strong recent earnings update, which showed sharply higher revenue, large AI orders, and a record AI backlog. That gives the market more confidence that demand for Dell’s servers and related hardware remains robust. Positive Sentiment: Multiple articles highlighted Dell as an attractive AI/data-center play and noted that its valuation remains relatively appealing versus the broader market, which may be supporting additional buying interest. Article Title

Multiple articles highlighted Dell as an attractive AI/data-center play and noted that its valuation remains relatively appealing versus the broader market, which may be supporting additional buying interest. Neutral Sentiment: Other coverage linked Dell’s move to a broader AI server rally across the sector, suggesting the stock is benefiting from strong momentum in hardware names tied to NVIDIA-powered systems. Article Title

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 39,537 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.12, for a total value of $15,938,155.44. Following the sale, the director directly owned 69,916 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,184,537.92. This represents a 36.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 34,257 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.12, for a total transaction of $13,809,681.84. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 91,809 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $37,010,044.08. This represents a 27.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,873,252 shares of company stock valued at $1,391,926,654. 41.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Dell Technologies to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Barclays downgraded Dell Technologies from an "overweight" rating to a "reduce" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Argus boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $200.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Finally, CLSA upgraded shares of Dell Technologies to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $475.76.

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Dell Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:DELL opened at $418.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $271.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.30. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $110.22 and a one year high of $469.47. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $292.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.01.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.90. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 366.90% and a net margin of 6.28%.The firm had revenue of $43.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Dell Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.6 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.02%.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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