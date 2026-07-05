Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Kimco Realty Corporation $KIM

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM - Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,587,902 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 283,385 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.53% of Kimco Realty worth $72,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KIM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 539,577 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $10,937,000 after buying an additional 48,672 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 43,112 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,184,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 95,572 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 41,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. grew its position in Kimco Realty by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 15,012 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on KIM shares. Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $25.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Price Performance

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $25.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $24.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.95. Kimco Realty Corporation has a one year low of $19.76 and a one year high of $26.08.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 28.54%.The firm had revenue of $558.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Kimco Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.810-1.840 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corporation will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. Kimco Realty's dividend payout ratio is presently 120.93%.

Kimco Realty Profile

Founded in 1958 by Milton Cooper and headquartered in Jericho, New York, Kimco Realty Corporation NYSE: KIM is a leading publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and development of open-air shopping centers. The company's portfolio, concentrated on neighborhood and community centers anchored by grocery stores, encompasses approximately 400 properties across the United States, with selective holdings in Canada and Mexico.

Kimco's core business activities include acquiring, repositioning and managing retail real estate assets that serve as daily-need destinations for consumers.

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