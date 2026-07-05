Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $106.97 Million Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK - Free Report) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 274,512 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 44,944 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.24% of Rockwell Automation worth $106,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Rockwell Automation Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $471.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.54. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $305.44 and a 52-week high of $497.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company's 50 day moving average price is $452.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $414.72.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.42. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 37.54%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation's revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.500-13.100 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. Rockwell Automation's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.38%.

Rockwell Automation declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, June 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ROK shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $365.00 to $378.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Rockwell Automation from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $501.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $462.82.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ROK

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 4,024 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.97, for a total transaction of $1,818,727.28. Following the sale, the vice president owned 134 shares in the company, valued at $60,563.98. This represents a 96.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 1,054 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.02, for a total value of $449,025.08. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 5,615 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,392,102.30. This represents a 15.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,009 shares of company stock worth $5,232,471. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation is a global industrial automation and digital transformation company headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The firm designs, manufactures and supports control systems, industrial control hardware and software, and related services that help manufacturers and industrial operators automate processes, improve productivity and enable data-driven decision making. Rockwell traces its heritage to the Allen-Bradley and Rockwell automation businesses and positions itself as a provider of integrated automation solutions across discrete and process industries.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable logic controllers (PLCs), human-machine interfaces (HMIs), variable frequency drives, sensors, safety components and other industrial control hardware, often marketed under the Allen-Bradley brand.

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