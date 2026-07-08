Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $12.01 Million Position in Hyatt Hotels Corporation $H

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H - Free Report) by 598.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 74,659 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 63,965 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.08% of Hyatt Hotels worth $12,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 459 shares of the company's stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 17.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 483 shares of the company's stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,318 shares of the company's stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company's stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the company's stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Jnp 2010-Pg Trust sold 213,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $35,803,553.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 213,434 shares in the company, valued at $35,803,553.50. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Sears sold 10,217 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.66, for a total value of $1,896,888.22. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,374 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,396.84. This trade represents a 61.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 236,658 shares of company stock worth $39,977,159 over the last 90 days. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $193.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -552.07 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $183.46 and a 200-day moving average of $167.88. Hyatt Hotels Corporation has a 1 year low of $133.51 and a 1 year high of $206.86.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Corporation will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on H shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. HSBC upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $194.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on H

Hyatt Hotels Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation NYSE: H is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises luxury and business hotels, resorts and vacation properties. Its portfolio spans a range of price points and styles under brands such as Park Hyatt, Grand Hyatt, Andaz, Hyatt Regency, Hyatt Centric, Hyatt Place, Hyatt House, Thompson Hotels, Alila and Destination by Hyatt. In addition to accommodations, the company provides meeting and event spaces, food and beverage outlets, spa and wellness centers, and a variety of guest services designed to cater to both leisure and business travelers.

Hyatt's business model combines property ownership, management contracts and third-party franchising.

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