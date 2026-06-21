Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $141.62 Million Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated $HBAN

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN - Free Report) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,161,085 shares of the bank's stock after purchasing an additional 1,652,464 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.40% of Huntington Bancshares worth $141,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. South Plains Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 116.3% during the 3rd quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the bank's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Bank AR bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 374.5% in the third quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the bank's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director James D. Rollins III sold 223,522 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $3,878,106.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 612,155 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,620,889.25. This represents a 26.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 33,500 shares of company stock valued at $617,542. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $16.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.86. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $14.89 and a one year high of $19.45.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.57 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 11.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. Huntington Bancshares's payout ratio is currently 47.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on HBAN. Piper Sandler upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.50 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $20.05.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated NASDAQ: HBAN is a bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, that provides a broad range of banking and financial services through its principal subsidiary, Huntington National Bank. The company's operations are centered on retail and commercial banking, and it serves individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, and institutional customers.

Huntington's product offerings include traditional deposit and lending products, consumer and commercial loans, mortgage origination and servicing, auto financing, and business banking solutions.

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