Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $1.63 Million Stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. $MAN

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN - Free Report) by 53.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,257 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 19,205 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.12% of ManpowerGroup worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 1.4% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,513 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 3.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,096 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,034 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,435 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,197 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.03% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

MAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $45.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Truist Financial upped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on ManpowerGroup from $41.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $53.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAN

ManpowerGroup Price Performance

ManpowerGroup stock opened at $53.58 on Tuesday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.15 and a 52 week high of $55.70. The company's 50 day moving average price is $36.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 0.56%.During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.44) earnings per share. ManpowerGroup has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.960-1.060 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

ManpowerGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 437.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. ManpowerGroup's payout ratio is presently 65.45%.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup NYSE: MAN is a global leader in workforce solutions, offering a broad spectrum of staffing and talent management services. Founded in 1948 and headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the company has grown from a temporary staffing firm to a diversified provider of workforce consultancy, recruitment, and outsourcing services. ManpowerGroup is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker MAN.

The company's service offerings are organized into four principal brands.

Further Reading

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