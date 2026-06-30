Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $2.13 Million Holdings in Cognex Corporation $CGNX

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX - Free Report) by 210.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after acquiring an additional 39,937 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC's holdings in Cognex were worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cognex by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 22,907 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Cognex by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,349 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Cognex by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cognex by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,006 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company's stock.

Cognex Stock Up 2.7%

Cognex stock opened at $68.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.58. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.38 and a beta of 1.52. Cognex Corporation has a 12 month low of $31.42 and a 12 month high of $71.90.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $268.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.98 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 13.62%.Cognex's revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Cognex has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.440 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cognex Corporation will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Cognex's payout ratio is currently 40.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group set a $75.00 price target on Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $72.00 target price on shares of Cognex in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $68.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cognex from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognex presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $70.43.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cognex

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cognex news, VP Darren Marc Long sold 20,252 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total value of $1,343,517.68. Following the sale, the vice president owned 3,990 shares of the company's stock, valued at $264,696.60. The trade was a 83.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Laura Ann Macdonald sold 41,600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $2,727,296.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 5,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at $344,714.48. The trade was a 88.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 224,847 shares of company stock worth $14,975,098 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation is a leading provider of machine vision systems, software, sensors and industrial barcode readers used to automate manufacturing, logistics and distribution processes. The company designs and develops vision-based products that help manufacturers and logistics operators inspect, identify and guide parts, assemblies and packaged goods in real time. Its solutions are applied in a broad range of industries, including automotive, electronics, semiconductor, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, and general manufacturing.

The company's product portfolio includes stand-alone vision systems, vision sensors and deep learning-based software platforms that enable automated inspection, quality control and traceability.

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