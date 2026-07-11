Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $2.26 Million Stock Holdings in Toll Brothers Inc. $TOL

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL - Free Report) by 38.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,678 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 10,461 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC's holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the third quarter worth $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $139,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,442 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,877,847.40. This represents a 6.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 77,957 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.58, for a total transaction of $12,206,507.06. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 321,256 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $50,302,264.48. This represents a 19.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,457 shares of company stock worth $13,468,657. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company's stock.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $149.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.34. Toll Brothers Inc. has a one year low of $113.52 and a one year high of $168.36.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business's revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. Toll Brothers's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on TOL shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Argus set a $170.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Toll Brothers from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $164.44.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TOL

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc is a publicly traded homebuilding company that focuses on designing and constructing luxury residential properties. The company's core business encompasses a broad range of housing products, including custom single-family homes, upscale condominium communities and rental apartment ventures. Toll Brothers emphasizes high-end finishes and architectural craftsmanship, positioning itself in the premium segment of the U.S. housing market.

In addition to traditional homebuilding, Toll Brothers operates specialized divisions to address evolving consumer preferences.

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