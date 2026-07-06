Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $40.42 Million Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. $WST

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST - Free Report) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after purchasing an additional 27,745 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.20% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $40,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WST. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth approximately $49,085,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,950 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 236,963 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $62,163,000 after buying an additional 16,919 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 152,148 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $41,862,000 after buying an additional 15,678 shares during the period. Finally, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth $3,742,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on WST shares. Stephens reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their price target for the company from $310.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $343.73.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WST

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

NYSE WST opened at $365.87 on Monday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $322.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.80 and a 1 year high of $367.66.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $844.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.67 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The company's revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.400-8.750 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.120 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 2,817 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total value of $859,748.40. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 16,828 shares in the company, valued at $5,135,905.60. The trade was a 14.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Chad Winters sold 896 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total value of $269,400.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,523 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $457,920.41. The trade was a 37.04% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc is a global developer and manufacturer of components, systems and services that enable the containment and delivery of injectable drugs. The company focuses on high-quality packaging and delivery solutions for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries, producing primary drug packaging components and specialized drug delivery devices used for vaccines, biologics and other injectable therapies. West is known for its elastomeric closures, seals and polymer components that maintain sterility and compatibility with sensitive drug formulations.

In addition to component manufacturing, West provides engineered delivery systems and support services across the product lifecycle.

Further Reading

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