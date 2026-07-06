Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $59.85 Million Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. $MAA

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA - Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 430,624 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 33,307 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.37% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $59,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,821 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 927 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,595 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,538 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MAA shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $144.69.

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Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE:MAA opened at $142.10 on Monday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.30 and a 1 year high of $153.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.07. The stock has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.06 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.30. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 17.60%.The company had revenue of $553.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities's revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.120 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.370-8.690 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. Mid-America Apartment Communities's payout ratio is presently 185.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In related news, Director Tamara D. Fischer purchased 1,100 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $128.55 per share, for a total transaction of $141,405.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at $141,405. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc NYSE: MAA is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, redevelopment and operation of multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on high-barrier-to-entry apartment communities, offering a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes designed to meet the needs of diverse renter demographics. Its integrated business model encompasses property management, leasing, maintenance and customer service, providing residents with a comprehensive living experience under one ownership platform.

MAA's portfolio comprises more than 100 communities and over 40,000 apartment homes across key Sun Belt markets.

Further Reading

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