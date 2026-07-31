Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $645,000 Stake in SPX Technologies, Inc. $SPXC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its holdings in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC - Free Report) by 69.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,238 shares of the company's stock after selling 7,358 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC's holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in SPX Technologies by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 74,224 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,854,000 after buying an additional 23,439 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in SPX Technologies by 250.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,764 shares of the company's stock worth $4,554,000 after buying an additional 16,275 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in SPX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $2,361,000. Inceptionr LLC increased its stake in SPX Technologies by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 5,691 shares of the company's stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 226.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,340 shares of the company's stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SPXC shares. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $266.00 price target on shares of SPX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $280.00 target price (up from $272.00) on shares of SPX Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of SPX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of SPX Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of SPX Technologies from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $255.30.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SPXC

SPX Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting SPX Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings and revenue exceeded estimates. SPXC reported adjusted earnings of $2.02 per share, ahead of the $1.85 consensus and up from $1.65 a year earlier. Revenue rose 22.9% year over year to $679 million, surpassing analysts’ $640.18 million forecast. SPX Technologies Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

SPXC reported adjusted earnings of $2.02 per share, ahead of the $1.85 consensus and up from $1.65 a year earlier. Revenue rose 22.9% year over year to $679 million, surpassing analysts’ $640.18 million forecast. Positive Sentiment: Full-year guidance is above consensus. SPX raised or reaffirmed fiscal 2026 EPS guidance at $8.20-$8.60, compared with the $8.02 analyst estimate. Revenue guidance of $2.7-$2.8 billion also exceeds the $2.6 billion consensus, signaling continued confidence in demand and execution. SPX Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

SPX raised or reaffirmed fiscal 2026 EPS guidance at $8.20-$8.60, compared with the $8.02 analyst estimate. Revenue guidance of $2.7-$2.8 billion also exceeds the $2.6 billion consensus, signaling continued confidence in demand and execution. Positive Sentiment: Profitability remained solid. The company reported a 10.76% net margin and 16.98% return on equity, while quarterly earnings growth suggests improving operating performance. SPX Technologies Earnings Report

The company reported a 10.76% net margin and 16.98% return on equity, while quarterly earnings growth suggests improving operating performance. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts’ average rating remains “Moderate Buy,” providing supportive but not uniformly bullish sentiment around SPXC. SPX Technologies Receives Moderate Buy Recommendation

Analysts’ average rating remains providing supportive but not uniformly bullish sentiment around SPXC. Negative Sentiment: At roughly 39 times earnings, SPXC carries a premium valuation. The shares also remain below their 50-day and 200-day moving averages, which could limit gains if investors believe the strong results were already reflected in the price.

SPX Technologies Price Performance

SPXC opened at $199.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $224.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.59. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.17 and a 12-month high of $251.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.97, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.18 million. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 10.76%.The company's revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. SPX Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.200-8.600 EPS. Equities analysts predict that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SPX Technologies

SPX Technologies NYSE: SPXC is a diversified global supplier of highly engineered products and solutions serving industrial, municipal, energy and utility markets. The company designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of equipment that helps customers monitor, control and manage critical processes in water distribution, power generation, HVAC, refrigeration and industrial applications.

The company's Detection & Measurement Technologies segment offers leak detection systems, pipe and asset assessment tools, fluid flow measurement devices, gas detection equipment and related services.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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