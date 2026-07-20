Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $65.09 Million Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. $DRI

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI - Free Report) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,679 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after selling 92,994 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.29% of Darden Restaurants worth $65,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 926.7% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 154 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 9,930 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.21, for a total transaction of $2,047,665.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 4,165 shares in the company, valued at $858,864.65. This trade represents a 70.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of DRI stock opened at $198.31 on Monday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $169.00 and a one year high of $220.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $202.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.73. The stock has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.60.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.73 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 57.44%. The business's revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. Darden Restaurants has set its FY 2027 guidance at 11.100-11.350 EPS. Analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants's previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. Darden Restaurants's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on DRI. Evercore lowered Darden Restaurants from an "outperform" rating to an "in-line" rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Guggenheim upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $228.88.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Darden Restaurants

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a multi-brand, full-service restaurant company headquartered in Orlando, Florida. The company owns and operates a portfolio of casual and fine-dining concepts that together serve millions of guests through company-owned and franchised locations. Its well-known brands include Olive Garden and LongHorn Steakhouse, alongside other dining concepts that span Italian, American, steakhouse and upscale casual formats.

Darden's restaurants provide a range of guest-facing services including dine-in, takeout, delivery and catering, and feature menus tailored to each brand's positioning—Italian-American fare at Olive Garden, steaks and grilled items at LongHorn, and more premium steakhouse and chef-driven offerings at its upscale concepts.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Darden Restaurants, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Darden Restaurants wasn't on the list.

While Darden Restaurants currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here