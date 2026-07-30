Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $839,000 Stock Position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated $BSY

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY - Free Report) by 82.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,878 shares of the company's stock after selling 115,130 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC's holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 4.8% during the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 9,000,000 shares of the company's stock worth $316,080,000 after purchasing an additional 410,799 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in Bentley Systems by 150.9% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 4,661,346 shares of the company's stock worth $163,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803,241 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bentley Systems by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,468,512 shares of the company's stock worth $132,060,000 after purchasing an additional 216,257 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,185,756 shares of the company's stock worth $121,584,000 after buying an additional 259,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,178,670 shares of the company's stock worth $83,149,000 after buying an additional 234,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.16% of the company's stock.

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Bentley Systems Price Performance

BSY opened at $36.96 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 42.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.00. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $28.08 and a 52 week high of $58.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 18.12%.The company had revenue of $424.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Bentley Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. Bentley Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research cut Bentley Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Bentley Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They set a "buy" rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Bentley Systems in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered Bentley Systems from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $41.00 price objective on Bentley Systems in a report on Friday, July 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bentley Systems currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Bentley Systems

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Inc is a global software provider specializing in infrastructure engineering applications for the design, construction, and operations of roads, bridges, rail and transit systems, water and wastewater networks, power plants and grids, industrial facilities, and communications infrastructure. Founded in 1984 by brothers Keith and Barry Bentley, the company is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania, and maintains offices and development centers across North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia.

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