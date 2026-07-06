HSBC Holdings plc $HSBC Holdings Raised by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC - Free Report) by 134.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,060 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 22,398 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH's holdings in HSBC were worth $3,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HSBC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 1,272.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 909,464 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $71,548,000 after acquiring an additional 843,186 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in HSBC in the 4th quarter valued at $988,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in HSBC by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 47,456 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 20,281 shares during the last quarter. May Hill Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 23,424 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of HSBC by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 165,949 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $13,055,000 after buying an additional 14,953 shares during the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded HSBC from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings lowered HSBC from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on HSBC in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research cut HSBC from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HSBC

Insider Transactions at HSBC

In other HSBC news, insider Daniel Scott Palomaki sold 23,123 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $418,757.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,973 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $90,061.03. This trade represents a 82.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HSBC Stock Performance

NYSE:HSBC opened at $96.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $60.51 and a 12-month high of $97.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.25.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. HSBC had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 16.06%.The company had revenue of $19.12 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HSBC Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. HSBC's dividend payout ratio is 32.46%.

HSBC Profile

HSBC Holdings plc NYSE: HSBC is a multinational banking and financial services organization headquartered in London. It traces its origins to the Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation, founded in 1865 to facilitate trade between Europe and Asia, and has since grown into one of the world's largest banking groups. The company is publicly listed in multiple markets, including the London Stock Exchange, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and as an American depositary receipt on the New York Stock Exchange.

HSBC operates a universal banking model, serving retail, commercial, corporate and institutional clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC - Free Report).

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