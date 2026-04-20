HSBC Holdings plc $HSBC Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC - Free Report) by 74.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,456 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 20,281 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.'s holdings in HSBC were worth $3,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSBC. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in HSBC in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in HSBC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Binnacle Investments Inc grew its position in HSBC by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 444 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HSBC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HSBC in the third quarter worth $43,000. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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HSBC Price Performance

NYSE:HSBC opened at $92.17 on Monday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $85.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.01. The firm has a market cap of $316.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. HSBC Holdings plc has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $94.79.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter. HSBC had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 16.07%.The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

HSBC Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from HSBC's previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.8%. HSBC's dividend payout ratio is presently 148.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on HSBC. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of HSBC from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Zacks Research upgraded HSBC from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on HSBC in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. BNP Paribas Exane lowered HSBC from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Friday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $63.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HSBC

Key Headlines Impacting HSBC

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About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc NYSE: HSBC is a multinational banking and financial services organization headquartered in London. It traces its origins to the Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation, founded in 1865 to facilitate trade between Europe and Asia, and has since grown into one of the world's largest banking groups. The company is publicly listed in multiple markets, including the London Stock Exchange, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and as an American depositary receipt on the New York Stock Exchange.

HSBC operates a universal banking model, serving retail, commercial, corporate and institutional clients.

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