HSBC Holdings plc $HSBC Stock Position Lifted by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC - Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,385,883 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 124,201 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.07% of HSBC worth $196,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 14.0% during the first quarter. Opal Capital LLC now owns 41,955 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HSBC by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,450 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in HSBC by 17.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,304,192 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $107,582,000 after buying an additional 192,133 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 20.9% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 525,775 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $43,371,000 after buying an additional 90,711 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of HSBC by 19.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of HSBC from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded HSBC from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Erste Group Bank lowered HSBC from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HSBC

HSBC Stock Performance

HSBC stock opened at $106.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.68. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $61.56 and a 52-week high of $107.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.01. HSBC had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 16.06%.The business had revenue of $19.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.66 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Daniel Scott Palomaki sold 23,123 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $418,757.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 4,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,061.03. This trade represents a 82.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HSBC News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting HSBC this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong earnings growth: First-half profit before tax increased 23% year over year to $19.5 billion, while second-quarter pretax profit rose to $10.1 billion from $6.33 billion. Revenue grew 16% to $19.04 billion, exceeding analyst expectations, with higher net interest income, wealth-management fees and lower costs driving the improvement. HSBC's first-half profit jumps 23%

First-half profit before tax increased 23% year over year to $19.5 billion, while second-quarter pretax profit rose to $10.1 billion from $6.33 billion. Revenue grew 16% to $19.04 billion, exceeding analyst expectations, with higher net interest income, wealth-management fees and lower costs driving the improvement. Positive Sentiment: Shareholder distributions resumed: HSBC announced a new share buyback of up to $1 billion and declared a second interim dividend of $0.10 per share, signaling confidence in capital generation and supporting near-term demand for the stock. HSBC Declares Second Interim Dividend

HSBC announced a new share buyback of up to $1 billion and declared a second interim dividend of $0.10 per share, signaling confidence in capital generation and supporting near-term demand for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Business momentum remains concentrated in Asia: Hong Kong wealth management, insurance and broader balance-sheet growth helped lift fee income, reinforcing HSBC’s strategy of focusing capital on higher-return global franchises. HSBC unveils $1bn buyback

Hong Kong wealth management, insurance and broader balance-sheet growth helped lift fee income, reinforcing HSBC’s strategy of focusing capital on higher-return global franchises. Neutral Sentiment: HSBC filed its 2026 interim report, released updated financial data and refined segment reporting, giving investors additional disclosure but no major new financial guidance. HSBC Files 2026 Interim Report

HSBC filed its 2026 interim report, released updated financial data and refined segment reporting, giving investors additional disclosure but no major new financial guidance. Neutral Sentiment: The bank updated its FCA-approved debt prospectus, a routine step supporting potential debt issuance rather than an immediate change to earnings. HSBC Updates Debt Prospectus

The bank updated its FCA-approved debt prospectus, a routine step supporting potential debt issuance rather than an immediate change to earnings. Negative Sentiment: The $1 billion buyback was viewed by some investors as underwhelming relative to HSBC’s profit generation, limiting the upside reaction despite the earnings beat. Quarterly EPS also narrowly missed consensus at $2.23 versus $2.24. HSBC return to buybacks underwhelms

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc NYSE: HSBC is a multinational banking and financial services organization headquartered in London. It traces its origins to the Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation, founded in 1865 to facilitate trade between Europe and Asia, and has since grown into one of the world's largest banking groups. The company is publicly listed in multiple markets, including the London Stock Exchange, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and as an American depositary receipt on the New York Stock Exchange.

HSBC operates a universal banking model, serving retail, commercial, corporate and institutional clients.

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