Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc $EXR

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR - Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 872,272 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 35,957 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.41% of Extra Space Storage worth $114,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 15,979,424 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,080,971,000 after buying an additional 1,888,763 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,910,878 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,960,599,000 after acquiring an additional 230,697 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $1,219,606,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,256,687 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $814,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658,947 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,945,315 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $771,397,000 after acquiring an additional 56,118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company's stock.

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Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $148.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company's fifty day moving average price is $145.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.13. Extra Space Storage Inc has a 1 year low of $125.71 and a 1 year high of $155.19.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $856.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $851.35 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. Extra Space Storage has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.350 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Extra Space Storage's payout ratio is currently 145.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXR. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen raised Extra Space Storage from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Extra Space Storage from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $146.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Extra Space Storage

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 37,374 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,606,100. This represents a 8.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.96% of the company's stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage NYSE: EXR is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, development and operation of self-storage properties. The company provides storage solutions for residential and commercial customers, offering a range of unit sizes, climate-controlled units and specialized options such as vehicle and boat storage. Extra Space Storage markets itself as a customer-focused operator, with online rentals, contactless move-in options and ancillary retail products like packing supplies and insurance to support tenant needs.

Its business model combines property ownership with third-party management and development activities.

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