Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE - Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,826,838 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 416,972 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.59% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $187,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $41.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 52-week low of $19.64 and a 52-week high of $64.25.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 3.94%.The company had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise's quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.930 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.1425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $26.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $29.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $25.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $28.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $64.65.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HPE

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Fidelma Russo sold 17,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $475,517.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 18,785 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $911,072.50. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 310,102 shares of company stock valued at $9,013,662 over the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE's product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

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