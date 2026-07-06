Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK - Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 484,339 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 56,980 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.25% of American Water Works worth $63,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in American Water Works by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 194 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 5.4% in the third quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC increased its position in American Water Works by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 13,108 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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American Water Works Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $136.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.02 and a 200-day moving average of $130.59. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.57 and a 52-week high of $147.87.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 10.20%. American Water Works's revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. American Water Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.020-6.120 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.895 per share. This is a boost from American Water Works's previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. American Water Works's dividend payout ratio is currently 63.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AWK has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Water Works from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of American Water Works from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $139.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AWK

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc NYSE: AWK is a publicly traded utility company that provides water and wastewater services in the United States. Its core business is the operation, management and maintenance of regulated water and wastewater systems that deliver potable water, collect and treat wastewater, and provide related customer services to residential, commercial and industrial customers as well as municipalities. The company's operations include water treatment and distribution, wastewater collection and treatment, meter reading and billing, emergency repairs, and long-term infrastructure planning and capital project execution.

In addition to its regulated utility operations, American Water offers complementary nonregulated services and solutions that support system reliability and customer needs.

See Also

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